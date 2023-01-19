Play Button
Michael Flatley is 'on the mend' after surgery to treat his cancer

Dayna Kearney
Michael Flatley says he's "on the mend" after having cancer surgery.

The 64-year-old choreographer is out of hospital after an operation for what he described as an '“aggressive form' of the disease.

Posting on Instagram, he thanked followers for their "love and prayers".

In a post last week, Flatley’s account revealed he had undergone surgery for “an aggressive form of cancer” and was in the care of “excellent doctors”.

The Irish American became best known for Irish dance shows including Riverdance, which originated as an interval act during the Eurovision Song Contest 1994.

A year later, he had a full-length show in Dublin and followed this up with his own stage show, Lord Of The Dance.

Flatley also launched a Lord Of The Dance tour to raise money for the humanitarian effort in Ukraine.

The Nitty Gritty

