Micheál Martin has ruled himself out of this year’s Presidential election

Micheál Martin won't be on the ballot for the Presidential election later this year.

The Taoiseach has ruled himself out of the running saying he intends to sit a full Dáil term.

Micheál Martin was tight lipped on who the Fianna Fáil candidate may be - but he's staying in the Dáil.

He has stated:

"That's something I take seriously (role as Taoiseach and TD) and fortunately the election went well, I am Taoiseach as well as being a TD.

Its a great honour, I will focus on my work as Taoiseach and as a member of this Government, housing is the number one issue."

