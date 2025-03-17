Play Button
Micheál Martin has ruled himself out of this year’s Presidential election

3A2ADXK Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin listens as President Donald Trump speaks during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Lily Kennedy
Micheál Martin won't be on the ballot for the Presidential election later this year.

The Taoiseach has ruled himself out of the running saying he intends to sit a full Dáil term.

Micheál Martin was tight lipped on who the Fianna Fáil candidate may be - but he's staying in the Dáil.

He has stated:

"That's something I take seriously (role as Taoiseach and TD) and fortunately the election went well, I am Taoiseach as well as being a TD.

Its a great honour, I will focus on my work as Taoiseach and as a member of this Government,  housing is the number one issue."

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website Beat102103.com.

