Micheál Martin rounds out his visit to Washington DC today with further meetings in the US capital.

The curtain comes down on his week long trip to the US with other ministers set to come out over the coming days.

On the agenda today for the Taoiseach is a visit to Hanley Energy a company that works with data centres to provide solutions for the massive power requirements of the centres.

Micheál Martin has stressed the importance of Ireland's involvement in the future of AI multiple times this week and may be looking for ways Ireland can have more data centres without compromising the power grid.

He's also due to meet with members of the Jewish community but a number of those due to attend have pulled out as the Israeli ambassador labelled Micheál Martin an anti-semite.

That will wrap off a busy week of engagements but one the Government feels has gone as well as it could have.

US leaders were more than welcoming of the Irish and Trump had positive words for Micheál Martin in the Oval.

It's piercingly clear though that a good relationship isn't going to stop Trump from imposing tariffs on Ireland and the EU.

Reporting by Seán Defoe

