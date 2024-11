Microsoft says it's investigating an issue after reports of problems with Outlook and Teams.

The social media post says the company is aware of an issue impacting users trying to use Exchange Online or the Microsoft Calendar.

Down Detector, a website that tracks technical problems, says it began receiving reports at about 8 a.m. this morning.

The majority of those complaints involved Outlook Online.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.