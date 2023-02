Microsoft is to reduce its Irish workforce by 120- as part of global job cuts.

The tech firm currently employs over 3,500 people in Ireland.

Microsoft announced in January that it would be reducing its headcount by 10,000, which is around 5% of its global workforce.

Staff in based here were told this morning that 120 jobs were being cut.

The company has had a presence here since 1985, and its Leopardstown headquarters is the hub for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.