Minister Jack Chambers officially opens South East Greenway

Phase 1 of the South East Greenway was officially opened in Co. Wexford this morning.

Located in Rosbercon, outside New Ross, the greenway was officially opened by Jack Chambers TD., Minister of State at the Department of Transport and the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications.

Phase 1 of the Greenway is approximately 6km long and connects New Ross to Glenmore in South Kilkenny.

Once fully completed, it will run along an old railway line from the quays of Waterford City to the town of New Ross along the banks of the Barrow River, through the countryside of South Kilkenny.

Speaking at the opening today, Minister Chambers said 'I can think of no three better counties better suited to combining both their rich living culture alongside their rich ancient heritage which is so central to the identity of our Ancient East.'

So far, a figure of €8 million has been invested by the Department of Transport in developing this Greenway route to date.

Speaking to Beat News in Rosbercon, Cathaoirleach of Piltown Municipal District Cllr. Ger Frisby said the success of the Waterford Greenway has 'rejuvenated Kilmacthomas completely', and that Dungarvan is 'booming' as a result of the Greenway, and says New Ross will probably end up as one of those places, 'and hopefully the villages along the way will prosper from it as well.'

