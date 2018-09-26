Cancer warnings will be placed on alcohol products under new legislation.

There had been reports Minister Simon Harris was to drop the proposal from the Public Health Alcohol Bill.

However, the Minister will bring forward the cancer labels, though he noted it may make it more difficult for the legislation to be cleared under EU rules.

The Minister has said it is his intention to clearly highlight the link between alcohol and cancer.

Yesterday, it emerged at least 12 TDs — four from Fine Gael, four from Fianna Fáil, and four Independents — said they want to delete the planned cancer warning from the new bill.

The 12 TDs are Peter Burke, Tony McLoughlin, Pat Deering, and Peter Fitzpatrick of Fine Gael; Bobby Aylward, Kevin O’Keeffe, Eamon Scanlon, and Declan Breathnach of Fianna Fáil; and Independents Noel Grealish, Michael Fitzmaurice, Carol Nolan, and Michael Collins.

The bid to scrap the health warning has been backed by the Alcohol Beverage Federation of Ireland, with its director Patricia Callan saying the planned new law is wrong as “focusing on one health issue alone does not give a full or accurate picture”.

In plans due to be put back before the Oireachtas, Mr Harris is expected to say minimum unit pricing, the regulation of certain alcohol advertisements, the separation of alcohol products from other items in shops, and health warnings will still be included in proposed new laws.

