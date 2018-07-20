Miracle needed for Charlie, 9, who survived liver transplant and now faces cancer battle

20 July 2018

By Elaine Keogh

The mother of a 9-year-old boy who had a liver transplant four months ago but is now fighting for his life, has appealed for people to pray for him saying, “he needs a miracle.”

Charlie Lynch had astounded doctors in London with how well he did after his transplant in March.

Now, he is back in the same hospital he had his transplant in but on life support and waiting for chemotherapy.

His mum Helen has asked for prayers for him from his bedside at Kings College Hospital.

He has been diagnosed with a rare cancer and a virus.

It is in stark contrast to his rapid improvement after his transplant when he was moved out of intensive care to a normal ward within three days.

Charlie was also doing well at home but then he began to retain fluid.

He was re-admitted to hospital at the end of May just as family and friends were preparing celebratory parties for him including one in Helen’s hometown of Tullamore, County Offaly.

Charlie and his mum had been living the UK as they waited for his liver transplant and speaking from his hospital in London she said, “the more people praying for Charlie now the better.”

She confirmed that his lead consultant had told her, “every mothers’ worst nightmare. Charlie has a rare type of cancer call Kaposi Sarcoma,” which is attacking his organs.

He is on dialysis as his kidneys are not working and his lungs are not working.

She was also told he has “a hpv8 virus” which he caught in the community when his immune system was down sometime after his transplant.

“He’s fully dependant on life support,” she said.

He is now about to start chemotherapy and Helen said, “He is so frail and so weak there is a chance we could lose him through the (cancer) treatment.”

She has asked people to pray for him saying, “we need a miracle.”

