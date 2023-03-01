More than 30 killed and dozens injured after two trains collide in Greece

More than 30 people are dead after two trains crashed in Greece.

Firefighters say another 85 are injured.

There were about 350 people on board the late-night service from Athens to Greece's second largest city Thessaloniki.

Just before midnight it hit a freight train at speed.

Some passengers were apparently thrown through windows due to the impact.

A number of carriages came off the tracks and burst into flames.

Rescue workers have spent the night searching through twisted wreckage for survivors.

Police said several carriages came off the rails, with at least three of them catching fire



The cause of the crash isn't known.