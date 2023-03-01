Play Button
Play Button
News

More than 30 killed and dozens injured after two trains collide in Greece

More than 30 killed and dozens injured after two trains collide in Greece
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

More than 30 people are dead after two trains crashed in Greece.

Firefighters say another 85 are injured.

There were about 350 people on board the late-night service from Athens to Greece's second largest city Thessaloniki.

Just before midnight it hit a freight train at speed.

Advertisement

Some passengers were apparently thrown through windows due to the impact.

A number of carriages came off the tracks and burst into flames.

Rescue workers have spent the night searching through twisted wreckage for survivors.

Advertisement

The cause of the crash isn't known.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Life 1

10 of the best quotes from fairytales

 By admin
News 2

Gardaí seek help in finding Wexford man (26) missing over a week

 By Dayna Kearney
News 3

Weather expert offers important 'Beast from the East 2' update

 By Robbie Byrne
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement