More than 50,000 students receive CAO round one offers

20 August 2018

The CAO Round One offers have been released this morning.

The CAO has issued over 73,500 Round One Offers to 50,746 applicants.

Students can check to see if they have received an offer by logging on to their account using the ‘My Application’ facility at cao.ie.

Successful applicants will also get an offer notification through email and text message, if they have selected this option on their application form.

Paper offer notices will reach most students today; if someone has not received an offer they will get a ‘Statement of Application Record’ in the post.

Students have until the August 24 at 5:15pm to accept Round One offers – if they fail to accept by this date their offer will lapse.

DCU academics have found the number of pupils taking higher-level maths has more than doubled.

Dublin City University Professor Lisa Looney says there is also been a rise in the number of teenage girls sitting the higher level paper.

“This is a really good news story,” said Prof Looney.

“In 2011 we had just under 4,000 girls, young women, who would have taken higher maths. And this year it was over 8,000.

“So we have a growth of 4,000 in the potential pool of young women who have higher maths and who could take up STEM subjects at third level.”

– Digital Desk

