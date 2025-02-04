More than half of sixth year students see themselves emigrating after college

More than half of sixth-year students say they were likely or highly likely to emigrate after finishing university, according to a new survey from Studyclix.

The figure was highest in Waterford, where 70% saw themselves moving abroad, followed by Roscommon and Louth (65%), Donegal (64%) and Mayo (61%).

The nationwide Studyclix survey of 1,300 Leaving Cert students also revealed that 40% of students are unsure whether their CAO choices are right for them, with 15% seeking private career guidance over lack of support from guidance counsellors in school.

Six in ten (60%) reported having only one meeting with their guidance counsellor since the beginning of sixth year.

Advertisement

Luke Saunders, a former secondary school teacher and co-founder of Studyclix, believes the survey results showing the level of uncertainty in young people are “no surprise” given cuts to guidance counsellor hours in recent years.

“The guidance counsellor is a vital member of school staff, with responsibilities for teaching careers classes, helping students with CAO and UCAS forms, and supporting students with mental health issues.

“The fallout of the 2008 economic recession saw dramatic cuts to guidance counsellor hours in many small schools, with guidance counsellors also forced to take on a certain number of subject teaching hours. It’s no surprise that most students feel they do not have enough time with their guidance counsellor.

“This has created a situation in which students are embarking on the wrong college courses, leading to drop outs. The government should invest in giving schools a greater allocation of guidance counsellor time so that counsellors can provide sufficient support to students.” Luke said.

Future Prospects

Advertisement

The Studyclix survey revealed a lack of optimism among students that the housing crisis will alleviate in the coming years, with two-thirds (66%) saying they do not believe they will be able to afford a house in their home county when they start work.

The survey also found that students are factoring housing availability into their plans for third-level education, with one in three (34%) reporting that rent, and the cost-of-living are major factors in where they choose to attend university.

More than half (54%) of sixth-year students surveyed said that they were or highly likely to emigrate after finishing university.

Luke Saunders from StudyClix says teenagers feel downtrodden by the situation in Ireland.

Advertisement

“The survey results indicate that young people are disillusioned about the prospect of owning their own home in their home county when they start work.

"[On Emigration] The above-average figures for rural counties highlight the need to invest in regional development and better resource third-level institutions outside of the biggest cities, to ensure that students can aspire to remain in their local community if they wish,”Luke said.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.