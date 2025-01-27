Most 25-year-olds still live with their parents, survey finds

Around 7 in 10, 25-year-olds are still living in their parents' home.

That's according to the latest Growing Up In Ireland survey results for the 25-year-old age group, which was released today.

Over 60% of those are living at home for mostly financial reasons.

Over one-third of respondents to this survey say they have difficulties making ends meet with more than 80% in full employment, with the median weekly salary being 558 euro.

Other figures from the survey show nearly a third of women have been diagnosed with depression or anxiety at some point in their lives.

Women without a higher education reported more negative mental health outcomes.

Almost four in ten participants engaged in what the WHO considers to be hazardous drinking, with the numbers higher for men.

Just over 5% of participants have children, more than half are in a romantic relationship, and one in eight of those contacted to take part have emigrated, with job opportunities being the main reason and the UK being the main destination.

Nearly two-thirds had been discriminated against at least a few times in the year prior, and almost one in five men had experienced people acting as if they were afraid of them.

Housing is the biggest concern for this group, with 97 per cent saying they're worried about it.

4 in 5 are concerned about climate change, and 1 in 5 say they have no interest in politics.

Overall, the results of the survey show the majority of participants are optimistic about the future.

Reporting by Emily Keegan

