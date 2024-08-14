Most complained about Irish companies revealed

Vehicles, transport, telecommunications, and home building and improvements made up the majority of complaints to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission during the first six months of the year.

EIR was the most complained about company to the CCPC, followed by Ryanair and Sky in third.

Queries and complaints to Ireland’s consumer watchdog increased by 18% on the year before, with close to 22 and a half thousand consumers contacting the CCPC helpline.

However Grainne Griffin, CCPC Director of Communications, says many complaints are resolved quickly.

"A lot of complaints are resolved as soon as the consumer complains to the business

"Ultimately businesses are out there trading on their reputation and they put a lot of work into maintaining those reputations, but there are also those traders out there who simply do not uphold consumer rights.

"There are still one in ten consumers who are still- six months after the incident - trying to get it resolved.

"The CPPC does take enforcement action against traders who show up time and time again," Griffin said.

