Mother and daughter to be buried together following Mayo road tragedy

The mother and daughter who died in a road tragedy in County Mayo earlier this week will be laid to rest together tomorrow.

Aisling Moore and her daughter Abbigael lost their lives after the car they were travelling collided with a lorry n the N26 between Swinford and Foxford at Lismoran, Callow.

Aisling and Abbigael will be sadly missed by Abbigael’s father Arnaud, her half sister Aleksia and her French grandparents Jean Yves and Michéle Tournié.

They will also be missed by Aisling's parents Eamon and Noreen, brothers Eddie, Stephen and sister Anita, sisters in law Louise and Charline and brother in law Declan, nieces, nephews and all their extended and family, neighbours and friends.

Aisling and her 8-year-old daughter Abbigael will be laid to rest together on Saturday July 6th.

Their funeral mass takes place at 12 o’clock in Our Lady Help of Christians Church followed by burial afterwards in Swinford Cemetery.

An online Book of Condolence is now open for people to express their sympathies to their family.

