Mother who slept in Dublin Garda station ‘delighted’ to be given a three-bedroom apartment

16 August 2018

The young mother who slept in a Dublin Garda station with six of her children has been given a three bedroom apartment,

Speaking today, Margaret Cash said she received the good news this morning.

She said: “The council rang back this morning and have said that come Friday that they will have a three bedroom apartment here in town somewhere.

“It will be for a weeks trial and after that, it will be on a monthly basis, so I’m quite happy with that.

“It’s better news than what it was last week, when they were expecting me to go night by night again, I’m really happy.”

The 26-year-old mother of seven said she is hopeful for her future, and the future for her children.

She said: “All I’m thinking about is getting a home and fixing my children and doing the best job I can as a mother and then I’ll sort out myself.”

The mother said that her kids have never missed a day of school “homeless, or not.”

“Both schools that they’ve been in will verify that they’ve never missed a day of school.

“Even when they put me in Ashford, Co Wicklow, I got two busses up and down every day to bring them to school and back from Tallaght to Ashford.

“Once they’re ok, I’m ok.”

