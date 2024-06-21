Play Button
Motorcyclist (30s) dies in Wicklow crash

Motorcyclist (30s) dies in Wicklow crash
Garda sign, © PA Archive/PA Images
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
A motorcyclist has died in a crash in County Wicklow.

The single-vehicle collision happened at Turlough Hill at the Wicklow Gap shortly before 10pm last night.

The man, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed for a post-mortem exam.

The scene is closed for a technical examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Turlough Hill area between 9:30pm and 10pm on Thursday 20th June 2024 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

