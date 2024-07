A motorcyclist has died in a single-vehicle crash in Dublin.

It happened shortly after 2 am this morning on Constitution Hill.

The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to the Mater Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The scene is currently sealed off for investigation and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

By Kenneth Fox

