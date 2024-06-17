Motorcyclist dies in overnight collision

A motorcyclist has died following a road collision in County Fermanagh.

Police have launched an investigation into the collision in Rosslea on Sunday.

Inspector Cherith Adair said: “A report was received shortly before 10.30pm on Sunday of a collision involving a motorcycle in the Dernawilt Road area.

“Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Sadly, the male motorcyclist passed away at the scene.

“An investigation to establish the circumstances is now under way, and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who may have any information which may assist, or who may have been travelling in the area at the time and captured any dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1697 of 16/06/24.”

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

