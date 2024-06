A motorcyclist is in hospital following a serious collision with a bus in Clondalkin in Dublin.

It happened at the junction between the Nangor Road and Willow Road, shortly after 9pm last night.

The motorcyclist, a man in his late 40s, was taken from the scene by ambulance to Tallaght University Hospital and later transferred to Beaumont Hospital.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Advertisement

By Kenneth Fox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.