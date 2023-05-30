Play Button
Play Button
News

Motorcyclist (30s) in serious condition after traffic collision in Donegal

Motorcyclist (30s) in serious condition after traffic collision in Donegal
Garda sign, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A man in his 30s is in a serious condition after a collision between a car and a motorcycle yesterday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene after 5:15pm at Galdonagh, Manorcunningham.

The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Letterkenny.

His condition is understood to be serious. The driver and passenger in the car were also taken to hospital for medical assessment.

Advertisement

Gardaí say enquires are ongoing.

 

Written by Kenneth Fox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Cork Airport and Ryanair launch stunning new Spanish destination

 By Robbie Byrne
Property 2

Cosy Waterford cottage with contemporary twist on sale for €295,000

 By Robbie Byrne
News 3

Man killed in workplace incident explosion in Donegal

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement