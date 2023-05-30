A man in his 30s is in a serious condition after a collision between a car and a motorcycle yesterday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene after 5:15pm at Galdonagh, Manorcunningham.

The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Letterkenny.

His condition is understood to be serious. The driver and passenger in the car were also taken to hospital for medical assessment.

Advertisement

Gardaí say enquires are ongoing.

Written by Kenneth Fox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.