Motorists advised to drive to school early this morning

03 September 2018

Motorists are being advised to leave extra time to travel as schools return following the summer break.

AA Roadwatch is warning that traffic volumes will increase significantly from now as parents take their children to school and people return from holidays.

Towns and cities are likely to be the worst affected as school runs mix with normal commuters, according to the AA’s spokesperson Barry Aldworth.

He says the change in volume will be noticeable:

