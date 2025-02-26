Motorists reminded of dangers of speeding as another Slowdown Day gets underway

Motorists are being reminded of the dangers of speeding, as another National Slowdown Day gets underway.

The 24hr national speed enforcement operation run by an Garda Síochána and supported by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and other stakeholders runs from today (Wednesday) until 7am tomorrow.

The aim of the operation is to remind motorists of the dangers of speeding, encourage a national conversation on the impact of speeding, to increase overall compliance with speed limits in place nationwide and to deter and detect those that are intent on driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

It's the first operation since the reduction in speed limits on local roads from 80kph to 60kph.

To date, in 2025 there have been 24 fatalities on Irish roads in 23 Fatal Road Traffic collisions.

During 2024, An Garda Síochána, with the support of our Roads Safety Partners GoSafe, issued over 145,000+ Fixed Charge Notices to drivers driving in excess of the speed limit, nearly 400 detections every day (Garda and GoSafe detections).

