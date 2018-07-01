Motorists are being reminded to take extra care when driving in the current hot conditions.

Look out for glare on windscreens, bring sunglasses to protect your eyes, and be aware that melting tar can cause slick conditions on some roads.

The advice comes amid a number of multi-vehicle collisions across the country today.

In Tipperary the M8 southbound is currently closed between Junctions 9 and 11, with diversions in place after an incident near Cahir.

Earlier there were significant delays on the M4 in Kildare, where emergency services were called to the scene of a

multi-vehicle collision after the Celbridge exit.

The warm weather is

expected to continue into July, with little or no rain expected for the next ten days.

Gerald Fleming, a member of the World Meteorological Organisation, said: “The temperatures may not reach those stratospheric heights that they reached a week or so ago, in the high 20s low 30s, but they will certainly be mid-to-high 20s which is pretty warm for us in Ireland.”

– Digital Desk

