Motorists warned of QR code parking scam

Motorists are being warned of a new scam at car parks across the country.

Fake QR codes are being placed on Pay and Display machines, which bring users to a fake website asking for their bank details.

Dublin City Council says these stickers have been reported on a number of parking machines in the capital.

They're advising motorists not to scan any QR codes on Pay and Display machines or signs in car parks.

Advertisement

Instead, drivers are being warned to pay with cash or card at the machine, or paying online by using a registered parking app on their phone.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.