Munster winners of Irish Restaurant Awards revealed

The winners of the Munster Regional Final of Irish Restaurant Awards 2023 have been announced.
The ceremony took place in the Limerick Strand Hotel, on Wednesday 8th March.
Almost 700 restaurant and hospitality business owners and staff celebrated their hard work and achievements at the Awards Event.
Food outlets were nominated under the categories of of Local Food Hero, Best Sustainable Practices, Best Free From, Best Emerging Irish Cuisine, Best Restaurant Manager, Best Wine Experience, Best Café, Best World Cuisine, Best Newcomer, Pub of the Year, Best Casual Dining, Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant, Best Customer Service, Best Gastropub, Best Chef, and Best Restaurant and finally a new award category for 2023 Innovator of the Year.
The winners will now go on to compete for a National Titles. These will be announced at a ceremony on May 15th.
The winners on the night were:
Local Food Hero Sponsored by The Irish Times
Tipperary – Con Traas, The Apple Farm
Waterford – The Jephson Family, Ardkeen Quality Food Store
Best Sustainable Practices Sponsored by Gas Networks Ireland
Tipperary -Talbot Hotel Clonmel
Waterford - Grow HQ
Innovator of the Year Sponsored by Diageo
Tipperary- Dé Róistes
Waterford- Mezze Tramore
Best Free From
Tipperary – Saffron Indian Cuisine
Waterford- Avo Cafe Waterford
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine Sponsored by FBD
Tipperary – Mitchel House Restaurant
Waterford- Everett's Restaurant
Best Restaurant Manager Sponsored by Halcyon Group
Tipperary – Catherine O'Donnell, Mani Restaurant
Waterford – Peter Hogan, Beach House
Best Wine Experience Sponsored by Bibendum Ireland
Tipperary – Bodega 1830
Waterford – Union Wine Bar
Best Café Sponsored by Illy
Tipperary – The Wooden Spoon
Waterford- TeoLai
Best World Cuisine Sponsored by San Pellegrino
Tipperary- RannaGhor
Waterford – Mezze Tramore
Best Newcomer Sponsored by Square
Tipperary- Up Eats Café
Waterford- Dún Artizan Café
Pub of the Year Sponsored by Peroni
Tipperary – TJ Macs Bar
Waterford – An Uisce Beatha
Best Casual Dining Sponsored by Musgrave Marketplace
Tipperary – O'Neill's Bistro
Waterford – Momo Restaurant Waterford
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant Sponsored By Frylite
Tipperary – The Bishops Buttery at Cashel Palace Hotel
Waterford – House Restaurant at Cliff House Hotel
Best Customer Service Sponsored Restaurant-Insurance.ie Provided by Dolmen
Tipperary – The Junction Gastro Bar & Guesthouse
Waterford –The Granary Café
Best Gastro Pub Sponsored by Worldpay from FIS
Tipperary – Matt The Thresher Inn
Waterford – The Reg
Best Chef Sponsored by BWG Foodservice
Tipperary – Stephen Hayes, Cashel Palace Hotel
Waterford – Jumoke Akintola, Beach House
Best Restaurant Sponsored by San Miguel
Tipperary – Prime 74
Waterford – Tannery Restaurant
We wish the winners the best of luck in the next stage & look forward to seeing you all on 15th of May for the All Ireland in the Clayton Hotel on Burlington Road
— IrishRestaurantAward (@restawards) March 8, 2023
Speaking at the Munster Regional Awards, President of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Paul Lenehan, said; “Now in their 14th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards returns with a record breaking number of public nominations (over 130,000). The Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the existing, and up and coming talent, in the sector and are a reminder that hospitality is nothing without their dedicated and passionate staff."