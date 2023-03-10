Munster winners of Irish Restaurant Awards revealed

The winners of the Munster Regional Final of Irish Restaurant Awards 2023 have been announced.

The ceremony took place in the Limerick Strand Hotel, on Wednesday 8th March.

Almost 700 restaurant and hospitality business owners and staff celebrated their hard work and achievements at the Awards Event.

Food outlets were nominated under the categories of of Local Food Hero, Best Sustainable Practices, Best Free From, Best Emerging Irish Cuisine, Best Restaurant Manager, Best Wine Experience, Best Café, Best World Cuisine, Best Newcomer, Pub of the Year, Best Casual Dining, Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant, Best Customer Service, Best Gastropub, Best Chef, and Best Restaurant and finally a new award category for 2023 Innovator of the Year.

The winners will now go on to compete for a National Titles. These will be announced at a ceremony on May 15th.

The winners on the night were:

Local Food Hero Sponsored by The Irish Times

Tipperary – Con Traas, The Apple Farm

Waterford – The Jephson Family, Ardkeen Quality Food Store

Best Sustainable Practices Sponsored by Gas Networks Ireland

Tipperary -Talbot Hotel Clonmel

Waterford - Grow HQ

Innovator of the Year Sponsored by Diageo

Tipperary- Dé Róistes

Waterford- Mezze Tramore

Best Free From

Tipperary – Saffron Indian Cuisine

Waterford- Avo Cafe Waterford

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine Sponsored by FBD

Tipperary – Mitchel House Restaurant

Waterford- Everett's Restaurant

Best Restaurant Manager Sponsored by Halcyon Group

Tipperary – Catherine O'Donnell, Mani Restaurant

Waterford – Peter Hogan, Beach House

Best Wine Experience Sponsored by Bibendum Ireland

Tipperary – Bodega 1830

Waterford – Union Wine Bar

Best Café Sponsored by Illy

Tipperary – The Wooden Spoon

Waterford- TeoLai

Best World Cuisine Sponsored by San Pellegrino

Tipperary- RannaGhor

Waterford – Mezze Tramore

Best Newcomer Sponsored by Square

Tipperary- Up Eats Café

Waterford- Dún Artizan Café

Pub of the Year Sponsored by Peroni

Tipperary – TJ Macs Bar

Waterford – An Uisce Beatha

Best Casual Dining Sponsored by Musgrave Marketplace

Tipperary – O'Neill's Bistro

Waterford – Momo Restaurant Waterford

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant Sponsored By Frylite

Tipperary – The Bishops Buttery at Cashel Palace Hotel

Waterford – House Restaurant at Cliff House Hotel

Best Customer Service Sponsored Restaurant-Insurance.ie Provided by Dolmen

Tipperary – The Junction Gastro Bar & Guesthouse

Waterford –The Granary Café

Best Gastro Pub Sponsored by Worldpay from FIS

Tipperary – Matt The Thresher Inn

Waterford – The Reg

Best Chef Sponsored by BWG Foodservice

Tipperary – Stephen Hayes, Cashel Palace Hotel

Waterford – Jumoke Akintola, Beach House

Best Restaurant Sponsored by San Miguel

Tipperary – Prime 74

Waterford – Tannery Restaurant

Speaking at the Munster Regional Awards, President of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Paul Lenehan, said; “Now in their 14th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards returns with a record breaking number of public nominations (over 130,000). The Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the existing, and up and coming talent, in the sector and are a reminder that hospitality is nothing without their dedicated and passionate staff."