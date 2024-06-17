Murder investigation launched after pensioner found dead

A murder investigation is underway in County Armagh after a pensioner was found dead in the bathroom of a house.

A man is being questioned by police.

I'm here on the Annaghmare Road, just a few miles outside Crossmaglen, in the heartland of south Armagh.

A single police car sits in the driveway of the house where the body of a man in his 70s was found on Saturday night shortly after 7pm.

PSNI officers located the man with serious head injuries in the bathroom of the house - with enquiries underway to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

A 67 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and remains in police custody.

PSNI Statement

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “Police received a report of the death of a man at a residential property in the Annaghmare Road area of the town shortly after 7.00pm on Saturday, 15th June.

“On arrival, officers located the body of a man with serious head injuries in the bathroom.

“Our enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding his death and officers remain at the scene.

“A 67-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

“I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1435 15/06/24.”

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

