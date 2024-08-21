Murder investigation launched after three children and a woman die in house fire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, after three children were among four people who died in a house fire in Bradford, in the UK.

A murder investigation has been launched after four people died in a house fire in the early hours of this morning.

Officers were called at 2.07am (Wednesday August 21st) by the fire service to reports of a house fire at a property on Westbury Road.

A 29-year-old woman was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

Three children, two girls aged nine and one, and a five-year-old boy, were taken to hospital.

Sadly, all three have died from the injuries they suffered in the fire.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team at West Yorkshire Police said: “This is an absolutely devastating incident in which three children and a woman have lost their lives. Our thoughts remain with their family, friends and loved ones.

“Early enquiries show that the fire was started deliberately, and we have arrested one man on suspicion of murder. He is seriously ill in hospital today as a result of injuries caused by the fire.

“While our enquiries are at an early stage, we do at this time believe the incident is domestic related.

“We are appealing anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who has CCTV or doorbell footage to come forward.”

She added: “Specially trained officers are supporting the family, and we are working with local neighbourhood officers to carry out enquiries and provide reassurance in the area.”

