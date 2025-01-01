Murder investigation launched following death in New Ross

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 58-year-old man in New Ross, Co. Wexford.

Gardaí originally responded to an incident at a residence in Cluain Fada, New Ross shortly after 11:00 am on 31 December, 2024, where the man was found unresponsive.

Following a post-mortem, Gardaí subsequently launched the murder investigation.

Two men were arrested at different times yesterday in relation to the incident. A male, aged in his 30s remains in Garda custody. He is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in the Eastern Region.

The second individual arrested has since been released and is no longer being held in connection with the investigation.

The Garda Technical Bureau is continuing an examination of the scene.

A senior investigating officer (SIO) is leading the investigation from the incident room at New Ross Garda Station. A family liaison officer (FLO) continues to provide support the family.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them and are seeking any available camera footage, including dashcam recordings, from those who were in the vicinity of Cluain Fada, New Ross at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.

