A murder investigation has been launched - a week after a woman was found dead at her home in south Belfast.

22-year-old Mary Ward was found dead by police officers at her home on Melrose Street on Tuesday the 1st of October.

Police believe she was last seen alive on the 25th of September.

She's the fourth woman to be killed in the North in six weeks.

