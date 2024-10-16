Murder investigation launched following disappearance of 8-year-old boy

A murder investigation is underway following the disappearance of an 8-year-old boy in Co Louth.

Kyran Durnin was reported missing from his home in Drogheda, Co. Louth, to An Garda Síochána on the 30th August .

Despite extensive enquiries carried out by Gardaí to date, they have been unable to either locate Kyran, identify any information on his current whereabouts or any evidence that he is currently alive.

Following enquiries to date, investigating Gardaí now believe that Kyran is missing, presumed dead.

A murder investigation has been launched.

The investigation is being led by a Senior Investigation Officer (SIO) based out of an incident room established at Drogheda Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has any information in connection with the disappearance of Kyran to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200 , the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, will be welcomed by the investigation team. This information will be treated in the strictest confidence.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

