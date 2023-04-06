Play Button
Play Button
News

Murder investigation launched to find killer of woman (20s)

Murder investigation launched to find killer of woman (20s)
Garda, © PA Archive/PA Images
Jessica Ní Mháirtín
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was fatally assaulted in Limerick city earlier this week.

The woman was assaulted at a residential property on The Dock Road at around 1.30 pm on Tuesday. The woman was aged in her 20s.

A postmortem examination of the woman's body has since been carried out by State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan.

Gardaí said the results of the examination are not being shared for operational reasons.

Advertisement

An incident room has been set up at Henry Street Garda station and a family liaison officer has been appointed.

A Garda statement on Wednesday evening confirmed members of the technical bureau are continuing to examine the scene.

Gardaí have appealed for information on a man who was seen in a nearby shop shortly after the incident, with a makeshift bandage on his hand.

Anyone with information, including those with camera footage from the Dock Road and O'Curry Street areas between 1 pm and 2 pm on Tuesday, is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061-212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Wexford News 1

Tributes pour in for brave Wexford hero Fiadh O'Connor who died 'in mammy's arms'

 By Robbie Byrne
News 2

Deadly infection which caused teen's death was present during GP visit, inquest told

 By Beat News
News 3

Newlywed man dies after bride's ex gifts couple present loaded with explosives

 By Robbie Byrne
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement