Murder investigation launched to find killer of woman (20s)

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was fatally assaulted in Limerick city earlier this week.

The woman was assaulted at a residential property on The Dock Road at around 1.30 pm on Tuesday. The woman was aged in her 20s.

A postmortem examination of the woman's body has since been carried out by State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan.

Gardaí said the results of the examination are not being shared for operational reasons.

Advertisement

An incident room has been set up at Henry Street Garda station and a family liaison officer has been appointed.

A Garda statement on Wednesday evening confirmed members of the technical bureau are continuing to examine the scene.

Gardaí have appealed for information on a man who was seen in a nearby shop shortly after the incident, with a makeshift bandage on his hand.

Anyone with information, including those with camera footage from the Dock Road and O'Curry Street areas between 1 pm and 2 pm on Tuesday, is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061-212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.