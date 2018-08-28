Named: 27 post offices to close in the South East under consolidation plan

28 August 2018

27 post offices are to close across the South East as part of An Post’s consolidation plan

The county with the largest amount of closures in the South East is Wexford where eleven post offices will close.

Eight locations in Tipperary are set to close, three in Waterford and Kilkenny respectively and two in Carlow.

The company says all remaining 960 post offices will benefit from investment and enhanced services and products.

Across Ireland, 159 postmasters will retire and their business will be transferred to neighbouring post offices.

South East offices set to close include:

Waterford:

Ballinamult

Kilmeadan

Lemybrien

Kilkenny:

Mullinavat

Glenmore

Kilmoganny

Wexford:

Ballycogley

Ballywilliam

Bannow

Broadway

Camolin

Coolgreany

Duncannon

Foulksmills

Glynn

Kilmore Quay

Kiltealy

Carlow:

Crettyard

Rathoe

Tipperary

Ballingarry

Clogheen

Coolbawn

Gurtnahoe

Littleton

Newcastle

Templetuohy

Upperchurch

Share it:













Don't Miss