Named: 27 post offices to close in the South East under consolidation plan

Named: 27 post offices to close in the South East under consolidation plan28 August 2018
27 post offices are to close across the South East as part of An Post’s consolidation plan
The county with the largest amount of closures in the South East is Wexford where eleven post offices will close.
Eight locations in Tipperary are set to close, three in Waterford and Kilkenny respectively and two in Carlow.
The company says all remaining 960 post offices will benefit from investment and enhanced services and products.
Across Ireland, 159 postmasters will retire and their business will be transferred to neighbouring post offices.
South East offices set to close include:
Waterford:
- Ballinamult
- Kilmeadan
- Lemybrien
Kilkenny:
- Mullinavat
- Glenmore
- Kilmoganny
Wexford:
- Ballycogley
- Ballywilliam
- Bannow
- Broadway
- Camolin
- Coolgreany
- Duncannon
- Foulksmills
- Glynn
- Kilmore Quay
- Kiltealy
Carlow:
- Crettyard
- Rathoe
Tipperary
- Ballingarry
- Clogheen
- Coolbawn
- Gurtnahoe
- Littleton
- Newcastle
- Templetuohy
- Upperchurch