National Emergency Response team issues update on disruption to services due to weather

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) met again this morning to discuss and co-ordinate the ongoing response to the disruptive weather.

Much of the country has experienced major disruption due to significant snowfall, particularly affecting the roads and public transport network.

Status Yellow weather warning remains in place for the entire country. A Status Yellow Snow-Ice warning remains valid until noon on Tuesday, and a Status Yellow Low Temperature/Ice warning is in place until 00:00 on Friday.

The ongoing wintry conditions and low temperatures will mean snow may be very slow to clear, and will continue to cause hazardous travelling conditions and potential travel disruption.

Keith Leonard, National Director of the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management, continued to emphasise the public safety advice:

“We will continue to see wintry showers and extremely cold temperatures over the coming hours and days, and hazardous travel conditions will continue for much of the week. Given the prevalence of extremely low temperatures throughout the country over the next few days, road and path surfaces will present a hazard to drivers, cyclists and pedestrians. Even where there has been no snow, icy conditions will prevail and surfaces may look deceptively safe.

"Furthermore, it’s important to emphasise again that even where roads have been salted, people should slow down, drive with caution and allow extra time for their journey. Drivers travelling longer journeys should be aware of conditions right along their route, as conditions are differing widely across different parts of the country.

“As well as looking after yourself, we are also asking you to look out for others."

Transport

Public transport continues to operate today, but people are advised to check with their operator before undertaking any journeys, as services may be affected depending on local conditions.

Those travelling by air should allow plenty of time for their journey. Passengers seeking updates regarding specific flights should contact their airline directly.

Roads will continue to remain in a dangerous condition over the coming days - even after the weather warnings have ended - and drivers should take extra care and monitor conditions.

Cyclists will need to exercise extra caution this week and follow the advice from the RSA at https://www.rsa.ie/road-safety/road-users/cyclists

Primary and Post-Primary Schools

The majority of schools have opened as normal this morning, however in several counties affected by severe weather some primary and post-primary schools have taken the decision to close due to local conditions and safety concerns.

Some school transport services are not operating due to weather conditions on roads in affected counties.

A decision to close a school is a matter for individual school management authorities around the country, as they are best placed to do this in light of local weather conditions, which vary significantly in regions.

Safety remains the foremost priority. If a school plans to close or where transport is affected, communications of all such decisions will issue locally between schools and parents or transport providers and parents.

As weather and conditions can change quickly and unexpectedly, we appreciate the public’s cooperation and patience as schools and transport providers assess the situation locally and decide the safest options.

The Department of Education, along with other Government departments, will continue to carefully monitor developments with the weather and engage with key stakeholders.

Early Learning and Childcare settings

The decision to close an Early Learning and Childcare setting rests with the setting’s management taking into consideration the full guidance and direction available from the principal response agencies, especially An Garda Síochána. Any decision to close is taken in the interest of child safety, having assessed the local risks. Some of the issues that settings take into account include:

conditions in the setting itself

capacity of the setting to ensure the health and safety of children

ability of parents and staff to safely negotiate local road conditions to reach the setting

guidance and direction from the principal response agencies

Further guidance for Early Years settings is available at Be Winter Ready

Higher Education Institutions

Each Higher Education Institution will decide on the appropriate weather-related measures to take, having regard to the safety and wellbeing of those on campus, the weather conditions in the area, the availability of public transport and any other criteria they see fit. It is also a matter for the institutions to clearly communicate this to students and staff.

The Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science advises that all third-level institutions should keep up-to-date with the current weather warnings which are carried on all national and local news bulletins and in particular any change in the status warning for their area, as well as any national guidance that may issue from the Department or Government.

Power

ESB Networks crews and partner contractors are deployed in all impacted areas and are restoring power where safe to do so. Real-time information on power outages and restoration times is available on www.PowerCheck.ie. We acknowledge the disruption to family and commercial life this causes, and thank impacted customers for their patience as our crews work to safely restore power. An Important Public Safety Message: If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity networks, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999.

Uisce Éireann

Uisce Éireann is working to restore water supplies to approximately 40,000 people in Cork, Limerick, Kerry and Tipperary. Supplies to a further 30,000 people are at risk due to low reservoir levels.

Water services crews alongside ESB and Local Authority teams are working in difficult freezing conditions to return water supplies to those affected by bursts on the network and electricity outages.

Uisce Éireann is asking people to do their bit to help keep taps flowing.

They're urging households, businesses and farmers to protect outside taps and to insulate exposed pipes and tanks which are particularly vulnerable to freezing.Customers can contact Uisce Éireann on 1800 278 278 or visit water.ie for live updates.

Severe Weather Assessment Teams (SWATS)

Local Authority Severe Weather Assessment Teams (SWATs) continue to monitor conditions locally and emergency response teams are ready to respond where and when necessary. Local authorities are continuing to salt roads as well as footpaths in urban centres where possible.

Met Éireann weather warnings in place:

Status Yellow - Snow-Ice warning for Ireland

Valid until 12:00 Tuesday

Status Yellow - Low Temperature/Ice warning for Ireland

Valid until 00:00 Friday

Homeless Services

With regard to rough sleepers, Cold Weather Initiatives are in operation across all local authorities to provide additional emergency beds for rough sleepers where needed – ensuring that additional temporary beds can be brought into use across a range of existing services and facilities, for singles and couples who need them during periods of cold weather.

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) has a free app which enables members of the public to alert them to the location of anyone sleeping rough, so that outreach teams can make contact with them.

