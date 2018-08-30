The National Lottery says it is confident sales will not be affected by a 20% price increase for one of its popular games.

From today, the price of a Lotto Plus ticket goes up by €1 to €6.

The top prize is also doubling to €1m.

Kilkenny-native Miriam Donohoe from the National Lottery says along with prices, the chances of winning are also going up.

She said: “The reality is nobody likes to pay more for any product, but we really believe when players see the value that they are going to be getting for the small price increase, that they will be very happy.

“There are new options to win, particularly the idea of creating new millionaires.”

