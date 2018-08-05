National Lottery reveal where €8.3m-winning lotto ticket was sold

05 August 2018

The shop where last night’s winning lotto ticket was sold has been revealed.

One lucky person is €8.3m richer, after correctly predicting the winning numbers for the jackpot.

The ticket was sold in Dunnes Stores in Bishopstown, Cork city.

The winning numbers are 3, 4, 5, 19, 26, 43 and Bonus number is 24.

National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, said: “This is certainly a Bank Holiday to remember for a lucky player or players. This is one of the highest Lotto jackpot wins of the year and we are delighted for the rebel county.

“We are urging all our players to check their tickets and for the lucky winner to keep the ticket safe until they get to contact one of our claims team.”

