The Government is being urged not to hold a referendum on the woman’s place in the home this year.

The National Women’s Council of Ireland says the Constitutional reference to a woman’s place is “undoubtedly sexist”, and that a “public discussion” on the issue is needed, before it is put to the people.

The council says simply removing the article will do nothing to recognise the men and women that give care in the home.

NWCI Director, Orla O’Connor, says the chance to talk about the issue and things around it are important.

Ms O’Connor said: “There needs to be a much broader discussion in relation to that article and particularly in relation.

“That’s why the National Women’s Council is calling for the Government and the Oireachtas committee, which will meet today to discuss it, is to have this referendum in 2019 after we have that broader public discussion.”

