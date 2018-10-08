New CervicalCheck contracts ‘not yet signed by labs’

08 October 2018

It has been reported that the two main laboratories that examine more than 260,000 smear tests a year have not yet agreed to sign new contracts with the HSE.

RTE News is reporting that the contracts are due to expire this month.

They understand a key issue in relation to agreeing on new contracts is the laboratories securing new insurance to cover the backlog of CervicalCheck tests to be done given the controversy around CervicalCheck legal claims and settlements.

There is increasing pressure for a world-class screening service, and the Scally Report called for the HSE to put a plan in place within three months in relation to implementing its 50 recommendations.

The HSE have said they are committed to doing this but have not revealed any other information on how that is progressing.

Meanwhile, in the region of 1,850 women have been contacted for consent as part of the obstetrics and gynaecologists review into the screening process and how slides were read.

That could take up to six months to complete depending on how many women allow them to review their data.

It is expected there will be a clearer picture of the CervicalCheck crisis after these reports in the new year.

