A brand new attraction opens at Dublin Zoo this week.

Zoorassic trail includes more than 40 moving dinosaurs as part of a collaboration with the expert who helped bring the Jurassic Park movies to life.

The exhibition will feature a 40-foot-tall T. rex, a Triceratops the size of an ice cream van and Brachiosaurus over 65 feet high.

Zoorassic officially opens to the public tomorrow, March 12th 2025.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website Beat102103.com.