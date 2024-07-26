New electric vehicle fast charging hubs for Kilkenny and Tipperary

New electric vehicle fast charging hubs have been announced for Kilkenny and Tipperary.

It's part of the series of 17 new high-powered recharging pools to be developed across Ireland’s National Road Network.

131 high-powered recharging points are to be built across the 17 recharging hubs along major roads and routes nationwide.

The infrastructure will be built by private business with funding aided by the Department of Transport.

The new recharging infrastructure is to be provided under this Scheme, as well as those intended to be provided under the next national roads scheme, are expected to be in place by the end of 2025.

Each of these recharging pools provides banks of Fast and Ultra-Fast recharging points, so that people can charge their EVs quickly.

Following the installation of the recharging infrastructure, the average distance between high-power recharging pools along the scheme routes will be 45km.

Location of new hubs

ePower Ballymascanlon, Co Louth Jn 18 M1 ePower Portlaoise Plaza, Co Laois Jn 17 M7 Applegreen Electric Birdhill, Co Tipperary Jn 27 M7 ePower Barack Obama Plaza, Co Tipperary Jn 23 M7 Circle K Maynooth, Co Kildare Jn 7 M4 Applegreen Electric Mullingar, Co Westmeath Jn 15 M4 Maxol Rathnew, Co Wicklow Jn 16 M11 ePower Ennis Plaza, Co Clare Jn 12 M18 Applegreen Electric Clondrinagh, Co Limerick Jn 4 M18 ePower Tuam Plaza, Co Galway Jn 20 M17 ePower Galway Plaza, Co Galway Jn 16 M6 Applegreen Electric Ballinasloe, Co Galway Jn 15 M6 Applegreen Electric Paulstown, Co Kilkenny Jn 7 M9 Circle K Kilcullen, Co Kildare Between Jn 2 and Jn 3 M9 Applegreen Electric Dunshaughlin, Co Meath Jn 6 M3 Applegreen Electric Navan Retail Park, Co Meath Jn 9 M3 Weev Pillo Hotel Ashbourne, Co. Meath Jn 4 M2

There were no successful applicants for additional High-power recharging pools to supplement the existing recharging pool at Cashel in Tipperary, on the M8 corridor between Junction 3 Ballacolla and Dunkettle, a route also served by other existing recharging pools.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan welcomed the news saying: “EVs are an important part of our journey to reducing emissions in the transport sector. They are cleaner, better cars but we want to provide extra certainty to people either using an EV now or thinking about one into the future. Putting in place these banks of high-powered recharging points is an important first step in our commitment to people and to a more sustainable transport system.

"We will follow it up with many other schemes to ensure people know that they can charge their cars easily. This will complement our other commitments such as the EV purchase grant scheme, which will remain unchanged again next year, our grants for home chargers and the continued VRT reduction for EVs. Add this to the greater choice and price competitiveness on the market, we hope more and more people will be encouraged to choose electric.”

