New fee scheme for undergraduate part-time students

A new Student Part-Time Fee Scheme for specified Undergraduate Courses has been announced.

62 part-time courses have been identified as eligible for this scheme for the 24/25 academic year. All courses lead to an undergraduate major award and include both in-person and blended (part in-person/part online) provision.

For the first time, under the Student Support Act, fee support will be available to eligible students who are undertaking one of these approved part-time courses.

Welcoming the scheme today Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Patrick O’Donovan TD said: “The introduction of a part-time Scheme incorporating both in-person and blended courses is a very significant milestone for inclusivity.

"We know, due to people’s personal circumstances and responsibilities, full time education may not be an option for everyone.

"Our National Access Plan highlighted that the fees associated with part-time programmes are a key barrier to accessing higher education. This scheme, aimed at supporting socially-economically disadvantaged students, has been developed to open-up opportunities for people to realise their educational ambitions in a more flexible way. It will benefit students such as low-income families, lone parents, teen parents, widows and carers.”

One of the priorities for Budget 2024 is reducing child poverty in line with Programme for Government commitments to Child Poverty Targets as well as other national anti-poverty and social inclusion policy measures.

To avail of this scheme an applicant must satisfy various criteria including a means test, residency, nationality, and progression requirements. SUSI are administering the Scheme which is now open for applications for funding for the 2024/25 academic year.

“I would encourage all students who wish to attend a course to contact the relevant institution and to access further details of eligibility for supports on www.susi.ie”

Students who are on a Social Welfare payment should contact their local Intreo Centre in advance to discuss their individual circumstances if they plan to take up one of these part-time courses.

