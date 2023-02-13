Rents increase by nearly 14%

Rents soared by a further 13.7% last year.

New figures show an average rise of almost 14% last year with substantial increases registered right across the country.

The latest market report from Daft.ie has found the average rent across the country between October and December last year was 1,733 euro a month, up 2.7% on the third quarter of 2022.

Substantial rent rises have been recorded in all parts of the country ... with prices in Waterford rising by 20%, 18% in Limerick, 14% in Cork and 13% in Dublin, while the areas outside the main cities saw an average increase of 13.6%.

The figures relate to open market rents, but a bespoke survey of sitting tenants shows their rents increase by an average of 3.8% in the last 12 months. ..showing that since the introduction of rent pressure zones in 2016, rents of sitting tenants rose by 19%, while in the open market it was almost 75% in the same time frame.

The report also points to a continued shortage of rental properties, with just 1,096 homes available to rent on February 1st, down over 20% on the same date last year.