Play Button
Play Button
News

Rents increase by nearly 14%

Rents increase by nearly 14%
Jan Stafford
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Rents soared by a further 13.7% last year.

New figures show an average rise of almost 14% last year with substantial increases registered right across the country.

The latest market report from Daft.ie has found the average rent across the country between October and December last year was 1,733 euro a month, up 2.7% on the third quarter of 2022.

Substantial rent rises have been recorded in all parts of the country ... with prices in Waterford rising by 20%, 18% in Limerick, 14% in Cork and 13% in Dublin, while the areas outside the main cities saw an average increase of 13.6%.

Advertisement

The figures relate to open market rents, but a bespoke survey of sitting tenants shows their rents increase by an average of 3.8% in the last 12 months. ..showing that since the introduction of rent pressure zones in 2016, rents of sitting tenants rose by 19%, while in the open market it was almost 75% in the same time frame.

The report also points to a continued shortage of rental properties, with just 1,096 homes available to rent on February 1st, down over 20% on the same date last year.

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Search for Carlow man (61) stood down as body of a man discovered

 By Dayna Kearney
News 2

Search for missing Carlow woman (87) stood down as a woman's body found

 By Dayna Kearney
News 3

Man accused of vicious attack on popular Irish influencer

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement