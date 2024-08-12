New Garda car launched with aim of engaging with "boy racers"

A new Garda car has been launched with the aim of engaging with "boy racers".

It's also the first Garda car that can be interacted with using your phone.

Operation Nexus has been developed to increase community engagement among people who love cars.

It's hitting the road to communities across the country, with its flash yellow and blue markings and loud exhaust.

It has already been introduced to the public and has been brought to car shows and agricultural shows.

The Volkswagen Golf 2.0 litre, 295 bhp, 4wd car was seized by An Garda Síochána during an operation that uncovered large volumes of illegal drugs and unexplained cash.

Garda Superintendent Liam Geraghty says they are asking members of the public for their suggestions on how to enhance the vehicle.

"It is a car that we seized off a criminal gang and has been repurposed to bring out to community events and car meets to get talking to people about their cars.

"There is QR codes on the car, it will bring you to a website and there is a form to fill out for suggestions of what we should do with it.

"We are getting suggestions for things around brake pads and suspension. We are currently in the process of reviewing them."

Operation Nexus

This patrol car is now used for road safety education to help keep people safe.

Gardaí say for safety reasons, there are regulations about what level of modifications can be made to cars beyond factory specifications.

They are opening engagement with car enthusiasts, in particular young male drivers.

Garaí want to carry out some modifications to this car and are looking for your suggestions as to what to do!

In carrying out the modifications, they will provide information on the modifications and what are the legal considerations.

These information notes can be accessed by scanning interactive QR codes on the car with any smartphone.

You can view these information notes here.

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hillman says its all to reduce road deaths.

"It starts conversations. When we're out in the car, people come over, they start talking to us about it. That is equally what it's about. It's about these conversations and reminding people to slow down."

