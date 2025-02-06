A new Garda recruitment drive gets underway today and will run until the 27th of February.

On finishing training recruits will start on a salary in excess of 35 thousand euro, they will also be paid during their training period.

After 36 weeks trainees start on a salary of €37,311 which rises incrementally. Garda Trainees will be assigned to work the core shift roster (12 hours) which attracts additional allowances, and will have the opportunity to work on overtime.

Garda Trainees will receive an allowance of €354 per week for the 36 weeks of training.

Accommodation and food is provided while resident in the Garda College from Sunday to Friday.

The Foundation Training Programme that all trainees undergo incorporates a Level 7 Bachelor of Arts Degree in Applied Policing, accredited by the University of Limerick.

Commissioner Drew Harris described a career with An Garda Síochána as "exciting, challenging and rewarding, and where no two days look the same.” The Commissioner urged those considering a career in An Garda Síochána to examine all the role offers, from remuneration and associated benefits, to the incredible variety that comes with the role.

"Those who are successful in this recruitment round will have the opportunity to work in areas such as investigating organised crime, domestic violence, public order, fraud, drugs offences, community policing and roads policing - to name but a few.

"In their day-to-day work Gardaí operate on the frontline fighting crime, supporting victims and witnesses, and working in partnership with communities. They make a positive, tangible difference in the lives of citizens.

"We support lifelong learning in An Garda Síochána and there’s always room for advancement within the organisation and opportunities for promotion or specialisation.

"It is extremely important that we are fully representative of the people we serve. This recruitment campaign provides an opportunity to draw in more applicants from a wider variety of backgrounds.

"I want to appeal particularly to underrepresented communities and also to women to consider joining An Garda Síochána: we are a good employer, and we offer really worthwhile work. Ensuring An Garda Síochána is comprised of members from a variety of backgrounds means different viewpoints and experiences are being brought to the table.”

Candidates can apply at www.publicjobs.ie

Gardaí Trainees on why they joined An Garda Síochána

Speaking about why she wants to be a Garda, Megan Thynne says it’s "because I enjoy helping others, it’s a really rewarding job.” She also believes the job has a good social aspect "You meet lots of different people from lots of different walks of life, she says."I’m from a very sporting background, so very heavily involved in teamwork and I so believe this job is very team work orientated.”

William Connaughton is a former firefighter and worked with An Garda Síochána when out on the many calls he was involved in. When the age limit to join increased, he saw it as a great opportunity. "I got massive life experience from the fire service”, he said, "and I’m hoping to apply the experience I got from that to An Garda Síochána. I look forward to being able to apply all the things I learned in the fire service and help my teammates and colleagues out along the way”.

Having returned from living abroad after school, Craig O’Neill applied to be a Garda. He says that joining An Garda Síochána is something he always wanted to do. "I wanted the job for a bit of variety and didn’t think an office job would be for me”.

Jane Blake worked with the Defence Forces for the last seven years, serving for a period in Lebanon. Speaking about the work of a Garda, she says, "I find this job very rewarding and challenging.”

