New Guinness World Record set at Wexford Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann

A new Guinness World Record has been set at Wexford Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

On Thursday, 8th August, members of the public showed up in their droves at Chadwicks Wexford Park to attempt to break a Guinness World Record for the largest group playing tin whistles over a continuous 5-minute period.

The current record holders for the largest tin whistle ensemble was achieved by 1,015 participants at an event organised by Scoil Acla (Ireland) in Keel, Achill Island, Ireland, on 31 July 2010.

Organised by Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and the FEC, this world record attempt invited tin whistle players of all ages to participate and bring their tin whistle, their friends and their love of music.

During the world record attempt crowds gathered on the stands at Chadwicks Wexford Park to play The Boys (and Girls!) of Wexford and Dawning of the Day March.

Thousand's registered to take part in the Wexford event. Organisers were looking for at least 1,200 people are needed to break the record.

Well over 2,000 people arrived for the event and the final tally was 2,516.

