New Irish Rail timetable for South East region to be introduced this month

A new Irish Rail timetable to service the South East region will be introduced from Monday August 26th 2024.

The timetable was confirmed following public consultation in May/June, in conjunction with the National Transport Authority, in which 1,930 customers participated.

Irish Rail have announced that extra services for Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford, aswell as Galway, Cobh and Midleton have been confirmed in new timetable, with extra Belfast services to follow.

More Intercity train services to/from Galway and Waterford – with later final departures to/from both cities.

It is moving from a two-hourly to an hourly service on Dublin/Belfast and additional weekend trains on the Cork commuter network are the highlights of a new Iarnród Éireann rail timetable from 26th August.

Extra Heuston/Waterford service in each direction. A later final service each way, delivered through:

20:15 hrs Heuston/Carlow (Mon-Sat) is deferred to 20:20 hrs and extended to Waterford

21:37 hrs Carlow/Heuston (Mon-Sat) will commence from Waterford at 20:20 hrs

Additional service each way Dublin/Waterford/Dublin on Sundays bringing the total services to 5 in each direction.

Wexford

Following public consultation: new 21:25hrs Wexford to Gorey, delivering a later evening connection from Wexford to Dublin Connolly

New Carriages

In addition to the new timetable, the expansion of the Intercity railcar fleet from 234 carriages to 275 carriages will lead to improved capacity on a number of existing services on the following routes.

These improvements are being phased in between now and October as 41 new carriages are added to the Waterford/Carlow to Dublin Heuston fleet among others.

Public consultation overview

A total of 1,930 submssions were made during public consultation on the new timetable in May/June 2024.

As advised during the consultation, suggested alterations which cannot be implemented at this timetable change will be retained in a database for consideration at future timetable reviews.

Below is a summary of the top 50 topics highlighted by customers during the consultation process.

For a full list of all of the new introductions, changes and new timetables, visit www.irishrail.ie.

