New Irish Rail timetable for South East services comes into effect today

The new Irish Rail timetable with changes to nationwide services, as well as the South East region, comes into effect today.

Irish Rail is urging regular commuters to double check their trains as its introduced a new timetable today.

It has come into effect today, and affects many routes around the country.

Earlier this Summer, Irish Rail announced that extra services for Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford, aswell as Galway, Cobh and Midleton have been confirmed in the new timetable, with extra Belfast services to follow.

More Intercity train services to/from Galway and Waterford – with later final departures to/from both cities.

It is moving from a two-hourly to an hourly service on Dublin/Belfast and additional weekend trains on the Cork commuter network are the highlights of a new Iarnród Éireann rail timetable from 26th August.

Extra Heuston/Waterford service in each direction. A later final service each way, delivered through:

20:15 hrs Heuston/Carlow (Mon-Sat) is deferred to 20:20 hrs and extended to Waterford

21:37 hrs Carlow/Heuston (Mon-Sat) will commence from Waterford at 20:20 hrs

Additional service each way Dublin/Waterford/Dublin on Sundays bringing the total services to 5 in each direction.

Wexford

Following public consultation: new 21:25hrs Wexford to Gorey, delivering a later evening connection from Wexford to Dublin Connolly.

New Carriages

In addition to the new timetable, the expansion of the Intercity railcar fleet from 234 carriages to 275 carriages will lead to improved capacity on a number of existing services on the following routes.

These improvements are being phased in between now and October as 41 new carriages are added to the Waterford/Carlow to Dublin Heuston fleet among others.

For a full list of all of the new introductions, changes and new timetables, visit www.irishrail.ie.

