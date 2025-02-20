Play Button
New Look to close all Irish stores

Rachael Dunphy
New Look is shutting its Irish operations.

The clothing retailer has announced it will hold a clearance sale on Sunday.

The High Court today approved the appointment of liquidators to oversee the winding down of the business and its assets.

New Look says this decision was not taken lightly but came after several years of sustained losses and challenging market conditions.

It employs 347 staff across 26 stores in 16 counties, it's believed they will be subject to a redundancy programme.

In the South East, New Look operates stores in Wexford Town, Dungarvan, Carlow and Clonmel.

The company says employees were notified immediately and more engagement will take place in the coming days.

A clearance sale will take place at New Look shops around the country on Sunday.

Irish customers will still be able to access New Look collections through retailers like ASOS and Very.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

