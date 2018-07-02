A new policy aimed at developing the skills of vulnerable groups in the Irish workforce will be launched today.

It will target people with lower skill levels who need more opportunities to move up the career ladder or stay in employment.

Those aged over 50, in jobs with low skill levels or in sectors at risk of economic displacement will be particularly targetted.

The policy was developed by SOLAS along with education and enterprise groups.

It also supports small and medium-sized enterprises who need help to invest in and develop their workforce.

– Digital Desk

