New research shows parents 'prefer their daughters'

When parents say they don't have a favourite child- they could be lying.

New research from Brigham Young University shows parents prefer their daughters to their sons.

The findings come from an in-depth analysis of 30 studies on parental favouritism.

Both mams and dads slightly prefer their daughters to their sons, with the research suggesting girls might be easier to parent.

Advertisement

Children who were conscientious or agreeable were also more likely to be their parents' favourites.

Additional reporting by Shane Beatty

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.