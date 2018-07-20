New road traffic bill a ‘sow’s breakfast’, says Mattie McGrath

20 July 2018

Mattie McGrath has described the new road traffic bill as a “sow’s breakfast”.

He is one of the independent rural TDs who voiced strong opposition to the legislation in the Dáil, and thinks it is unconstitutional.

Deputy McGrath says he may write to the President asking him not to sign the bill into law.

The new legislation will impose an automatic driving ban on first-time drink-driving offenders while also making it an offence for car owners to allow a learner to drive their car unaccompanied.

Mattie McGrath explains what he thinks about the legislation.

“It will never be right, and that was my point,” he said.

“We were being accused of filibustering. We did filibuster, yes, but Minister [Shane] Ross made a dog’s dinner of it.

“The Attorney General described this legislation as a dog’s dinner. I called it a sow’s breakfast.”

Share it:













Don't Miss